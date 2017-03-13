| by Momin Ahmad |

Today's Photo of the Day highlights two skyscrapers in the financial district, the Trump Tower and Scotia Plaza. The 57-storey Trump Tower, completed in 2012, was designed by Zeidler Partnership Architects and is named for the current US President who is a minority stakeholder in the project. The 68-storey Scotia Plaza, designed by WZMH Architects, was constructed between 1985 and 1988 and is currently Canada's third largest building.

Trump Tower & Scotia Plaza, Image by Forum Contributor G.L.17

