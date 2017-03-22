| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day brings us to the TTC Greenwood Yard, a 31-acre storage and maintenance facility just south of Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth). Submitted to our Flickr Pool by edk7, this views shows a symmetrical network of tracks captured from Oakvale Avenue, directly above the yard's portal.

Tracks at the Greenwood Yard, image by edk7 via Flickr

