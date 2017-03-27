| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's Port Lands area for a sunset view of the Toronto skyline. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Worrawat Engchuan, this view was captured from the boardwalk at the west end of Polson Street, a popular skyline vantage point.

Sunset over the Toronto skyline, image by Worrawat Engchuan via Flickr

