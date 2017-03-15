| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Roundhouse Park for a view of Toronto's South Core skyline, submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Dustin William. Facing east from the park during the evening, this view overlooks a landscape that has undergone significant changes in the last decade. Of the many structures contributing to the area's nascent skyline in the image below, only a few existed more than 10 years ago.

South Core skyline from Roundhouse Park, image by Dustin William

