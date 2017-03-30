| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto, captured from a high-rise in Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores community. Submitted to the Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences Forum thread by contributor Keyz, this view shows the impact of the 67- and 63-storey Harbour Plaza Residences condominium towers.

Skyline viewed from a high-rise in Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area, image by Forum contributor Keyz

