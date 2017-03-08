| by Momin Ahmad |

Today's Photo of the Day is a shot of the distinctive black cladding of Oxford Properties' Richmond Adelaide Centre. Captured by Marcus Mitanis via Flickr, the façade of the of the 1960s-built office tower at 120 Adelaide Street West could soon look very different, with plans submitted to the City of Toronto to re-clad and retrofit two buildings at the office complex.

Richmond Adelaide Centre, image by Marcus Mitanis

