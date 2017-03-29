| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Kew Beach at the foot of Leuty Avenue for a view of the Leuty Lifeguard Station. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Phil Marion, this sunrise view highlights the 1920-built lifeguard station, which stands as a well-known local landmark in Toronto's The Beaches neighbourhood.

Leuty Lifeguard Station, image by Phil Marion via Flickr

