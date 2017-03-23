| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a relatively new landmark near Toronto's Don Mills and Eglinton intersection. Designed by Charles Correa Associates, the Ismaili Centre is an integral part of the Aga Khan Museum complex, featuring a distinctive glass-roofed prayer hall. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Salim Nensi, this photo shows the structure illuminated at night, with its image mirrored in the Aga Khan Park's reflecting pool.

Ismaili Centre, image by Salim Nensi via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!