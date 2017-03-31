| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of two new condominium towers under construction in Toronto's South Core area. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this view of Menkes Developments' Harbour Plaza Residences highlights the architectsAlliance-designed condominium development's striking balcony arrangements.

Harbour Plaza Residences, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

