| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features a long exposure shot of the Gooderham Building. Submitted to the Urban Toronto Flickr Pool by Walter Sim, this shot captures the photogenic historic landmark, together with its modern surroundings. Completed in 1892, the Gooderham Building predates New York's larger Flatiron Building by 10 years, serving as a prominent early example of North American flatiron construction.

A long exposure of the Gooderham Building, image by Flickr user Walter Sim

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!