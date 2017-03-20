| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features a street level view of Oxford Properties' EY Tower, located in Toronto's Financial District. Captured by Marcus Mitanis, this view presents the reconstructed stone work and restored mosaics by Group of Seven member JEH MacDonald of the 1928 Art Deco Concourse Building, now incorporated into the base of the new 40-storey office tower.

Street level at the EY Tower, image by Marcus Mitanis

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!