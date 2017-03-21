| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the intersection of Yonge and Adelaide, where a private cafe serves employees of the Deloitte offices in the Bay Adelaide Centre's recently-completed east tower. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Lori Whelan, this selective-colour photo highlights the green globe-like decoration hanging from the ceiling of Deloitte's Bistro 1858.

Deloitte's Bistro 1858, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

