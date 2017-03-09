| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day presents a vibrant long exposure view of the CN Tower. Submitted to the Urban Toronto Flickr Pool by Hồng Tiến, this shot was captured from Harbourfront, with the Toronto Police Marine Unit on the left, and the recently constructed Ïce Condominiums prominent on the right side of the image.

The CN Tower viewed from Harbourfront, image by Flickr user Hồng Tiến

