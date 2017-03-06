| by Stefan Novakovic |

Ahead of the Crosstown LRT's expected 2021-2022 completion, a growing number of proposed developments are set to bring revitalization to the corridor. At Don Mills and Eglinton, Lindvest Properties' Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed 'Sonic' community is one of the larger projects anticipating the new LRT, with the two-tower condo development set to add a total of 661 residential units to the neighbourhood near the Ontario Science Centre.

Sonic and SuperSonic (l-r), image courtesy of Lindvest

Located just southeast of the Don Mills and Eglinton intersection on Ferrand Drive, the 28 and 30-storey towers—marketed as 'Sonic' and 'SuperSonic' respectively—will be fronted by a row of townhomes and an extensive, greenscaped Privately Owned Public Space (POPS).

Looking northwest from Ferrand Drive, image courtesy of Lindvest

Featuring landscaping by NAK Design Strategies, the street-level POPS will feature a range of programming that caters to a variety of users and demographics. Open to both residents and members of the public, the green space includes a playground, seating areas, a fitness trail, and exercise equipment. Animated with lighting, the passive and active areas facing the townhomes are meant to be active throughout the day.

A closer look at the POPS fronting SuperSonic, image courtesy of Lindvest

As NAK Principal Robert Ng explains, the green space is meant to serve as sort of bridge that links the natural valley landscapes on either side of the site. Meanwhile, a private amenity terrace will provide another outdoor space for residents. Located atop the towers' shared podium, the landscaped space will feature communal grills and al fresco dining spaces, as well as a variety of cabanas and seating areas, accented by fireplaces.

Podium terrace, image courtesy of Lindvest

Overlooking the POPS below, the podium terrace is programmed to maintain a sense of privacy for the surrounding tower-level units, with the use of ample plantings and tree canopy meant to help create intimate spaces. As Ng explains, the platings create 'buffer' zones that protect the privacy of nearby suites, while creating 'outdoor room' spaces through the amenity terrace.

The terrace at night, with more intimate environments, image courtesy of Lindvest

In total, some 25,000 ft² of indoor and outdoor amenities are planned, with indoor elements appointed by U31. Below the fourth-floor terrace, the podium's third floor will include a variety of indoor amenities, including fitness room with yoga studio, steam rooms, a party room, a dining room, and a games room with billiards tables.

A rendering of the gym, image courtesy of Lindvest

With the Phase Two 'SuperSonic' tower recently launched, we will keep you updated as more information about the project becomes available. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our associated dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or join the conversation in our Forum.