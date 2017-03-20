| by Jack Landau |

Just west of Avenue Road on the tree-lined Pears Avenue, construction is progressing for Mansouri Living's The Perry, which replaces a former Toronto parking lot. Designed by Young + Wright / IBI Group Architects, the 11-storey luxury condominium development will be adding a limited selection of 45 units to an area straddling the Yorkville and Annex neighbourhoods.

The Perry, image courtesy of Mansouri Living

A number of green measures will be employed at The Perry, including tri-sorter garbage chutes, low-flow plumbing fixtures, central high efficiency heat pump systems, programmable temperature control thermostats, dedicated exhaust and ventilation energy recovery systems, switched power outlets (known as “green plugs"), LED or linear/compact fluorescent energy efficient lighting, rough-ins for motorized shades, and individually metered hydro, while finishes will be either low or zero volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Each space within the Perry's parking garage will include a dedicated charging outlet for electric vehicles, while the area will be fitted with LED lighting and occupancy sensors to further minimize energy consumption.

In addition, the project is implementing a number of efficiency and environmentally friendly measures during the construction process too, including an erosion and sedimentation control plan and the sorting and recycling of construction waste.

The Perry viewed from Avenue Road and Pears Avenue, image by Jack Landau

Construction of the project kicked off in early 2015 with the clearing of the parking lot and subsequent start of shoring activity. After a lengthy excavation process, forming began in mid-2016, with construction reaching grade late in the year. Now, a few months into 2017, the project stands four storeys above Pears Avenue, with work underway on the fifth level.

The Perry, image courtesy of Mansouri Living

The Perry's units are being offered in two collections; the “Annex Collection,” with one- and two-storey units ranging from 540 ft² to 3,250 ft²—with private outdoor terraces as large as 900 ft²—and the “Estate Collection” suites, sized from 2,200 ft² two-bedroom + library layouts to over 2,800 ft² three-bedroom + library suites with two balconies.

Suite interior at The Perry, image courtesy of Mansouri Living

Residents will have access to a collection of amenities, starting with a lobby—appointed by Kiosk—featuring Calacatta marble flooring, an indoor fireplace, and a sculptural reception desk with a 24-hour concierge service. Additional indoor amenities will include a piano lounge, a private dining space, a meeting room, and a 5th floor guest suite.

Lobby at The Perry, image courtesy of Mansouri Living

Clad in blue and mulberry granite and surrounded by white pine trees to buffer the space from the busy city below, a communal terrace will provide a communal outdoor amenity and al fresco dining area. The terrace will feature furniture by Milan-based Paola Lenti.

Terrace at The Perry, image courtesy of Mansouri Living

The inclusion of 2,500 ft² of commercial space on the building's second floor will help to create a relationship with the surrounding neighbourhood. Included in this commercial space, a high-end fitness and wellness centre with private access via Pears Avenue will serve both building residents and the surrounding community.

The Perry, image courtesy of Mansouri Living

Additional information and renderings can be found in our dataBase file, linked below.