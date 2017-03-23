| by Jack Landau |

Construction is now complete, and the 108 condo units and 10 two-storey townhomes are sold out, in the registered and fully-occupied at The Code Condos by BLVD Developments and Lifetime Developments on St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto. With the 9-storey Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed condominium development now complete, we recently got a chance to tour the building's Tomas Pearce Interior Design Consulting Inc-appointed amenity spaces.

The Code Condos viewed from the south side of St. Clair, image by Jack Landau

Stepping into the ground floor from the main entrance along Parkwood Avenue, residents are greeted by a lobby boasting bright finishes, and staffed by a 24-hour concierge. The lobby space connects two corridors; one leading to mid-rise's twin elevators, and another connecting with the building's dog wash/pet spa station.

Lobby at The Code Condos, image by Jack Landau

With Sir Winston Churchill Park situated directly across St. Clair to the south, the building's many dog owners will be able to wash their pets after outings before returning to their unit, helping to keep the building's sleek interiors clean.

Pet wash station at The Code Condos, image by Jack Landau

One level above on the second floor, residents will find the more luxurious amenity spaces. The entrance is via a small foyer with doors leading to a lounge and party room space, a gym and connected outdoor terrace, and washrooms. The party room and lounge space offers a seating/lounge area, a dining table, and a kitchen for catered events.

Party room and lounge at The Code Condos, image by Jack Landau

The centrepiece of this space is a playful lighting fixture mounted above the dining area, consisting of several notes and sketches written in numerous languages, a nod to the room's purpose as a social space for building community within building residents of diverse backgrounds.

Party room lighting feature at The Code Condos, image by Jack Landau

Immediately adjacent to the party room amenity, a fitness centre/gym amenity provides residents with workout equipment, as well as an outdoor terrace that overlooks the Forest Hill neighbourhood to the north.

Fitness centre at The Code Condos, image by Jack Landau

The pet wash station, the party room, and the fitness centre are the only amenities offered at The Code, keeping maintenance fees low for residents. Despite this, south-facing units on The Code's upper levels are treated to skyline views that rival the lavish rooftop amenity spaces found at other Toronto developments. With Sir Winston Churchill Park located immediately opposite St. Clair, the views enjoyed by south-facing residents are guaranteed to be preserved.

Skyline view from The Code Condos, image by Jack Landau

