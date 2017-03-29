| by Stefan Novakovic |

This week, SkyriseCities' 'Explainer' returns with a look at double-skin façades, which are gaining popularity as a tool to ameliorate air flow and energy performance in new buildings. Here in Toronto, the technology has not yet caught on, although increasingly high-performance cladding systems are quickly becoming more common. With sustainability becoming a more central element of design and construction, the introduction double-skin façades could represent another step forward. SkyriseCities has more:

Shanghai Tower, image by Flickr user Xiquinho Silva via Creative Commons