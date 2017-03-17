| by Jack Landau |

The University of Toronto's John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design has a big day planned later this month, with four different events planned for Friday, March 24th. Kicking off the day from 1PM to 2PM, a lecture titled "The Collaborationists: Exhibitions, Public Art, Integrated Practice" will be presented by artists Jennifer Marman and Daniel Borins—creators of a number of public art installations around Toronto—at the U of T's Koffler House. The lecture will cover the visual artists' projects, including a recent touring art exhibition called "The Collaborationists". The lecture will discuss Marman and Borins' art studio and public practice, as well as insight into the two's longstanding collaboration with one another.

Jennifer Marman and Daniel Borins, image courtesy of U of T

The remaining three events planned for March 24th will each mark the start of three new exhibitions set to run well into April. From 6PM to 8PM, an Opening Reception will be held at the University of Toronto Art Centre for the Master of Visual Studies Studio Program Graduating Exhibition. This exhibition—running until April 15th—will highlight the graduating projects of the 2017 Master of Visual Studies graduate students of the Studio program; Evan Tyler, Sona Safaei-Sooreh, Léa Grantham and Sandra Brewster.

Face mapping of human basic emotions (Surprise), 2017, image by Léa Grantham

Also occurring between 6PM and 8PM, an opening reception will mark the start of the "all our days are full of breath: a record of momentum" exhibition. Artists Jessica Karuhanga and Brandy Leary's exhibition blends live performance with visual art, creating what is described as "part performance, part laboratory, [and] part choreographed sculpture." Curated by Jennifer Goodwin, MVS Curatorial Studies student, and hosted in the Justina M. Barnicke Gallery at 7 Hart House Circle, this exhibition runs until April 8th. The exhibition is being co-presented by the 30th edition of Images Festival, which runs from April 20th to 27th in various locations across the city.

all our days are full of breath: a record of momentum, image by Walter Lai

Also taking place between 6 and 8 PM, a third opening reception will officially open the 2017 University of Toronto Shelley Peterson Student Art Exhibition in the University of Toronto Art Centre (UTAC), at 15 King's College Circle. Curated by Master of Museum Studies Students Khristine Cuthbertson, Alex Robichaud and Tammy Law and selected based on artistic merit, this exhibition highlights the art of undergraduate students in the U of T’s tri-campus visual studies programs. Renée van der Avoird, Associate Curator at the MacLaren Art Centre, will serve as a Guest Curatorial Mentor. The exhibition will run until April 15, 2017.

Installation view of The 2014 University of Toronto Shelley Peterson Student Art Exhibition, image courtesy of U of T