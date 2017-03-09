| by Stefan Novakovic |

Toronto cyclists endure a dramatic rise in dooring incidents; Protest planned at John Fisher Public School to oppose condo development; What Toronto Can Learn About Childcare from Japan; and more news:

Scarborough subway boosters let residents' imaginations overtake reality: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: Toronto's transit remains at the mercy of Queen's Park's whims (National Post)

Toronto cycliste endure a dramatic rise in dooring incidents (Metro News)

Protest planned at John Fisher Public School to oppose condo development (Global News)

What Toronto Can Learn About Childcare from Japan (Torontoist)

De Niro's Nobu plans luxury condo complex in downtown Toronto (Toronto Star)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

MVRDV Unveils Plans for Whimsical HOME Development in Mannheim (Global)

Cladding Underway at Topped-Off Viceroy Hotel in Chicago (Chicago)