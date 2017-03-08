| by Stefan Novakovic |

Mayor John Tory's executive committee approves plan for $3.35 billion one-stop Scarborough subway (Toronto Star)

Report says municipalities are failing seniors (Metro news)

City moves forward with plan to target bad landlords (CBC News)

Toronto's transit tardiness can carry on no longer (Globe and Mail)

41% of Chinese buyers say they want Toronto real estate for schooling: study (CBC News)

TTC expands Wheel-Trans eligibility to include people with cognitive, sensory, or mental health disabilities (Toronto Star)

OMB strikes down part of proposed development in midtown Toronto due to 'density creep' (CBC News)

An occasionally cringe-inducing look at Toronto's past tourism-boosting videos (Toronto Life)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

69-Storey Jersey City Rental Launches Leasing (New York)

Queensland Rainforests Provide Inspiration for New Brisbane Proposal (Brisbane)

Architrivia: RAF Cardington Airship Works a Testament to Technological Innovation (London)