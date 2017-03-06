| by Stefan Novakovic |

Toronto should require Airbnb permits, says report; Pity Toronto's poor, neglected streetcar riders; Buses Vs Streetcars on 501 Lake Shore Service; and more news:

Toronto should require Airbnb permits, says report (Toronto Star)

Pity Toronto's poor, neglected streetcar riders (Metro News)

Buses Vs Streetcars on 501 Lake Shore Service (Steve Munro)

New tourism campaign shows of Toronto's 'civic swagger' (CBC News)

Mirvish Village plan is positive model for city-building, for community democracy: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Code Red: The 20-year wait to afford housing in Toronto (Metro News)

Tory suffers self-inflicted wounds with cuts to pool, homeless shelters (Globe and Mail)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Rafael Viñoy-Designed Manhattan Skyscraper Secures Financing (New York)

City Approval Sought for 46-Storey 1445-55 West Georgia Street (Vancouver)

Flash Forward: Comparing and Contrasting the International Towers (Sydney)