| by Stefan Novakovic |

Pedestrian group criticizes complete streets delay; GO train expansion will boost some property values outside Toronto, study says; Metrolinx seeks another transit car maker for Toronto project; and more news:

Pedestrian group criticizes complete streets delay (Metro News)

GO train expansion will boost some property values outside Toronto, study says (Toronto Star)

Metrolinx seeks another transit car maker for Toronto project (Globe and Mail)

What does the U.S. tourism slump mean for Toronto? (Metro News)

Can anything be done to cool Toronto's hot rental market (CBC News)

Detached Toronto homes crack $1.5 million, with suburbs hopping (Globe and Mail)

Note to Queen's Park: Policy doesn't have to be complicated to be good (TVO)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Hanwa Headquarteres Remodelling Underway in Seoul (Seoul)

Recently Completed LondonHouse Hotel Features Beautiful Restoration Work (Chicago)

Throwback Thursday: A Glimpse of History in Modern San Antonio (San Antonio)