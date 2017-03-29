| by Jack Landau |

Council pushes Scarborough subway project forward after marathon debate; Metrolinx scraps Eglinton Crosstown gas plant for ‘innovative’ battery solution; Toronto's Corktown cubes are for sale; and more news:

Metrolinx scraps Eglinton Crosstown gas plant for ‘innovative’ battery solution (Toronto Star)

Video: Scarborough Residents Weigh In At Heated Transit Meeting (Torontoist)

Council pushes Scarborough subway project forward after marathon debate (Globe and Mail)

Metrolinx president Bruce McCuaig steps down for new post (Metro News)

Transportation minister won’t say if he pushed for GO station in his riding (Toronto Star)

Ontario to replace Tarion with new regulator for home builders (Globe and Mail)

Toronto's Corktown cubes are for sale (Metro News)

John Tory is serving up a platform for Doug Ford 2018 (Spacing)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Crossness Pumping Station a Watershed Moment for British Invention (London)

China's Second Tallest Building Completes in Shenzhen (Shenzhen)

Aloft Chicago Hotel Begins Construction (Chicago)



