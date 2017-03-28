| by Jack Landau |

Tory makes unsubstantiated claims in support of subway plan; TTC powers up Line 1 Yonge - University subway extension to Vaughan; How busy will the Scarborough subway extension be?; and more news:

Code Red: Lessons Toronto can learn from housing hell (Metro News)

Housing affordability measures will be in spring budget: Ontario Finance Minister (Globe and Mail)

Tory makes unsubstantiated claims in support of subway plan (Toronto Star)

Urban agriculture sprouting in Toronto condo development (Metro News)

TTC powers up Line 1 Yonge - University subway extension to Vaughan (Transit Toronto)

How busy will the Scarborough subway extension be? (Toronto Star)

Ontario’s electric-vehicle charging network hits speed bumps (Globe and Mail)

Scarborough One-Stop Subway Reveals Mayor Tory’s Political Hubris (Torontoist)

Scarborough riders will be on bus longer with subway option: Study (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Forum Finds LXXIII (Global)

Willis Tower Upgrade May Feature Rappelling, Glass "Ledgewalk" (Chicago)

Public Concepts for Toronto Church Street Development Evolve (Toronto)