Tory makes unsubstantiated claims in support of subway plan; TTC powers up Line 1 Yonge - University subway extension to Vaughan; How busy will the Scarborough subway extension be?; and more news:
Code Red: Lessons Toronto can learn from housing hell (Metro News)
Housing affordability measures will be in spring budget: Ontario Finance Minister (Globe and Mail)
Tory makes unsubstantiated claims in support of subway plan (Toronto Star)
Urban agriculture sprouting in Toronto condo development (Metro News)
TTC powers up Line 1 Yonge - University subway extension to Vaughan (Transit Toronto)
How busy will the Scarborough subway extension be? (Toronto Star)
Ontario’s electric-vehicle charging network hits speed bumps (Globe and Mail)
Scarborough One-Stop Subway Reveals Mayor Tory’s Political Hubris (Torontoist)
Scarborough riders will be on bus longer with subway option: Study (Metro News)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Forum Finds LXXIII (Global)
Willis Tower Upgrade May Feature Rappelling, Glass "Ledgewalk" (Chicago)
Public Concepts for Toronto Church Street Development Evolve (Toronto)