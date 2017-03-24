| by Jack Landau |

Transit advocates worry about Metropass costs; Airbnb says it should pay the same in tax, not more, than hotels; Toronto’s laneways have been overlooked but are waiting to be rediscovered; and more news:

EDITORIAL: It’s time to stop the Scarborough Subway (Spacing Toronto)

Toronto’s laneways have been overlooked but are waiting to be rediscovered: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Transit advocates worry about Metropass costs (Metro News)

Airbnb says it should pay the same in tax, not more, than hotels (Toronto Star)

Budget money for housing data hailed by experts (Metro News)

Q&A: Josh Gordon, the researcher who blames buyers for rising home prices in Toronto (Toronto Life)

Record month for condo sales as low-rise inventory drops to unprecedented scarcity (BILD Blog)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Before and After Boston's Government Center (Boston)

Daniel Libeskind-Designed Occitanie Tower to Become Toulouse's Tallest (Toulouse)

UAE's First Memorial Park Unveiled in Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)