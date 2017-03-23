| by Jack Landau |

TTC report looks at impact of driverless buses; Federal Budget Demands That Transit Users Pay More; Councillor asks for study to limit, regulate chain stores; and more news:

Federal budget makes transit more expensive, and that's not what Toronto needs: Matt Elliott (Metro News)

TTC report looks at impact of driverless buses (Toronto Star)

Federal Budget Demands That Transit Users Pay More (Torontoist)

Toronto welcomes federal housing funding, calls on province to step up (Metro News)

TTC bus driver retires after 42 years on the road (Toronto Star)

Councillor asks for study to limit, regulate chain stores (Metro News)

Look Back on Toronto’s Gay Bathhouse Raids (Torontoist)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Regulating Energy Use With Double-Skin Facades (Global)

Meydan One Mega Development Begins in Dubai (Dubai)

One Thousand Museum Continues to Rise in Miami (Miami)