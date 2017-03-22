| by Jack Landau |

TTC ridership is lower than expected for January and February; Surging sales of $1-million-plus Toronto homes fuel calls for new measures; Judge questions Metrolinx’s urgency to cancel Bombardier contract; and more news:

TTC ridership is lower than expected for January and February (Toronto Star)

New report details how Toronto can reduce greenhouse gas emissions (Metro News)

Surging sales of $1-million-plus Toronto homes fuel calls for new measures (Globe and Mail)

Mayor John Tory’s desire to be all things to everyone is only creating confusion: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Code Red: Is Mississauga too expensive for everyone but the rich? (Metro News)

Judge questions Metrolinx’s urgency to cancel Bombardier contract (Globe and Mail)

Bombardier failed to meet LRV contract, Metrolinx argues in court (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

The Tall Tale Behind the World's Littlest Skyscraper (Global)

Jeddah Tower Climbs Higher in New Photos (Jeddah)

Drone Images Capture Full Scale of Miami's Jade Signature (Miami)