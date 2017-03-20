| by Jack Landau |

Five housing items Councillor Ana Bailao wants in the federal budget; Transit advocates plan panel on future of Scarborough transit; Toronto high school students pitch their city planning ideas; and more news:

Mayor John Tory supported gender equality motion, office lobbied against it (Toronto Star)

Five housing items Councillor Ana Bailao wants in the federal budget (Metro News)

Transit Guru Ed Levy Says the Scarborough Subway Extension Has Zero Support Among Experts (Torontoist)

Is there enough Yonge Love to go around?: Micallef (Toronto Star)

Toronto high school students pitch their city planning ideas (Metro News)

Bus and streetcar safety plan is saving lives, TTC says (Toronto Star)

Fewer People Using Transit and More Cars On The Road Would Be Outcome of SmartTrack, Says Metrolinx Study (Torontoist)

Transit advocates plan panel on future of Scarborough transit (Metro News)

Scarborough’s New/Old Transit Map (Steve Munro)

Parkdale tenants rally in face of rent increases (Toronto Star)

Ontario bill aims to put elevator contractors on the hook for outages (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

The Evolving Design of Milan's Allianz Tower (Milan)

New Photos Show Enormous Scale of Tianjin's Goldin Finance 117 (Tianjin)

Mixed-Use Tower Slated to Replace Los Angeles Car Wash (Los Angeles)