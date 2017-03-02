| by Stefan Novakovic |

Mixed reviews for plan to replace Queen streetcars with buses; Globe editorial: The Scarborough subway, a boondoggle on rails; John Tory seeks federal help as more refugees wind up in city shelters; and more news:

TTC's 'kids ride free' program doubles child ridership (Toronto Star)

Globe editorial: The Scarborough subway: a boondoggle on rails (Globe and Mail)

Five ways to get around the impending Queen streetcar closure (Metro News)

John Tory seeks federal help as more refugees wind up in city shelters (CBC News)

Public invited to weigh in on latest design revisions for old Honest Ed's location (Toronto Star)

Scarborough Subway Cost Rises Again (Steve Munro)

Ontario Liberals to announce plan to cut hydro bills today (Global News)

Mixed reviews for plan to replace Queen streetcar with buses (Toronto Star)

