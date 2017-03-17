| by Jack Landau |

What has gone wrong since the ‘golden age’ of Toronto transit; Metrolinx study finds Tory’s Smart Track could spur auto commuting; Why Yonge-Dundas Square Struggles as Public Space; and more news:

What has gone wrong since the ‘golden age’ of Toronto transit (Globe and Mail)

New interactive game highlights shortcomings in census data (Metro News)

Ontario NDP bill would extend rent control to units built after 1991 (Globe and Mail)

Why Yonge-Dundas Square Struggles as Public Space (Torontoist)

How Presto's costs stack up globally (Metro News)

Metrolinx study finds Tory’s Smart Track could spur auto commuting (Globe and Mail)

Scarborough Subway Cost Rises Again (III) (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

City of London on the Rise (London)

Goettsch-Designed Office Tower Approved by Chicago Plan Commission (Chicago)

Saskatoon's Remai Modern Art Gallery Hoping to Open in the Fall (Saskatoon)