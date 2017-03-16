| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's unique shops and concert halls are vanishing, but we can fix that: Matt Elliott (Metro News)

Hot Toronto real estate market helps push home sales up in February (CTV News)

Toronto Tool Library to open new location (Metro News)

Toronto, Vancouver add nearly $150,000 to average Canadian house price (Global News)

Survey shows Toronto residents love planning their downtown (Metro News)

New Ontario bill proposes rent control for all tenants (Metro News)

Canada’s LGBTQ Movement Began in Toronto Gay Bars and Bathhouses (Torontoist)

New CEO to lead transformation of space under Gardiner Expressway (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

The Blue and Golden Bananas of Europe (Global)

Pininfarina Retained as Architect of Higold Headquarters in Foshan (Foshan)

Bluestone Exterior of 12 Warren a Throwback to Historic Facades (New York)