| by Jack Landau |

Scarborough Gets Screwed by Subway Promises; Zanzibar fights city hall over sign bylaw; TTC riders are irate about chronically malfunctioning Presto readers; and more news:

ROM to introduce digital learning initiative for Indigenous youth (Metro News)

Scarborough Gets Screwed by Subway Promises (Torontoist)

Zanzibar fights city hall over sign bylaw (Metro News)

TTC riders are irate about chronically malfunctioning Presto readers (Toronto Life)

Canadian house prices see record-breaking month (Globe and Mail)

Tory says fed’s commitment to fund Toronto job program bodes well for budget (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

James Bogardus the Cast-Iron King of Tribeca (New York)

Two-Tower Circa Development Rises in Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

92-Storey Supertall One Bayfront Plaza to Redefine the Miami Skyline (Miami)