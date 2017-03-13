| by Jack Landau |

How Toronto's rental market is squeezing Millennials (Metro News)

Artificially Low Property Taxes Are Bad for the Health of Toronto Citizens (Torontoist)

TTC extending tracks at Kipling Station to store more trains overnight (Transit Toronto)

Toronto Public Library publishes guide to spotting fake news (Metro News)

Historicist: Ted Rogers, Communist? (Torontoist)

Toronto condo developments threaten hundreds of hotel jobs, critics warn (Metro News)

Creative Lineup of Art Installations Presented at Shanghai Design Festival (Shanghai)

Manila's Long-Lost 'Tranvias' Once the Envy of Asia (Manila)

Realizing Shenzhen's 'Skirt' Skyscraper (Shenzhen)