and more news:
Toronto has outgrown provincial oversight: Opinion (Toronto Star)
Ontario reconsidering a foreign buyers' tax to cool housing market (Metro News)
Report of falling concrete from Gardiner stalls traffic before rush hour (CBC News)
City investigates noise-emitting devices installed near downtown parkette (Toronto Star)
Pushing Back on Skyrocketing Housing Prices in Toronto (Torontoist)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Row of Historic Properties Threatened by 42-48 E Superior Proposal (Chicago)
Solitair Brickell on the Rise in Miami (Miami)
Throwback Thursday: Lower Manhattan from the 1980s to Now (New York)