| by Stefan Novakovic |

TTC taking all streetcars of Queen St. for the Summer; Scarborough subway will cost more but attract fewer people, report finds; City poised to redevelop Etobicoke's 'spaghetti' junction; and more news:

TTC taking all streetcars of Queen St. for the Summer (Toronto Star)

Scarborough subway will cost more but attract fewer people, report finds (Globe and Mail)

City poised to redevelop Etobicoke's 'spaghetti' junction (CBC News)

When it comes to rent control laws, here's how Toronto stacks up (Metro News)

No Fixed Address: What's the deal with the 1991 'loophole?' (CBC News)

Scotiabank CEO worried about correction in Vancouver, Toronto housing market (Global News)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Claridge Homes Unveils Five-Tower Plan for Ottawa's LeBreton Flats (Ottawa)

Architrivia: Nina Tower's Storied Past (Hong Kong)