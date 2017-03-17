| by Jack Landau |

New buildings continue to add new life to Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood as the multi-phased redevelopment reshapes the community. The latest Regent Park project to begin taking its first residents is The Daniels Corporation's The Bartholomew, a Quadrangle Architects-designed condominium and townhome development at the corner of Sackville and St. Bartholomew Streets.

When we last checked in on construction back in September, the final sections of cladding were being installed on the tower's exterior, while the first windows had recently been put in for the townhome component. In the months since, The Bartholomew's tower has been completed and partially occupied, and installation of finishing touches for the townhomes has progressed significantly.

Tower and townhomes at The Bartholomew, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The bulk of construction activity on site has now shifted to the townhomes, where a two-toned combination of brick cladding now covers the exterior elevations. While the main exterior cladding is now fully in place for these homes, there is still much interior work, as well as some exterior finishing touches left to install before the townhomes reach completion.

Townhomes at The Bartholomew, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Recent photos from the site show workers installing stone blocks to create the raised planters and paved surfaces that will line the townhome frontages.

Stone being installed around at The Bartholomew's townhomes, image by Forum contributor skycandy

As work wraps up for the project's townhomes, the completed tower now stands 13 storeys over the Regent Park neighbourhood, containing 159 condominium suites. Residents will continue to pour into the new development over the next several months as the tower's remaining unoccupied floors are prepped for occupancy.

The Bartholomew, image by Forum contributor skycandy

