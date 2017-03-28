| by Jack Landau |

As construction winds down on Lifetime Developments and INK Entertainment's Bisha Hotel and Residences in Toronto's Entertainment District, new details have been released on the upper level units of the 44-storey, Wallman Architects-designed condominium and hotel tower. Known as the Signature Collection, these luxury suites will occupy levels 38 through 42 of the building, and offer layouts ranging in size from 944 ft² up to 1,363 ft².

Bisha viewed from King and John, image by Craig White

Bisha was originally approved at a height of 41 storeys before being granted a 3-storey height increase by Toronto's Committee of Adjustment, opening up floor space for this most recent release of suites. As is the case with the rest of the building, the Signature Collection will feature interior spaces appointed by Studio Munge principal Alessandro Munge. For the full picture of the interior finishes and panoramic views, Lifetime has created a fly-through video to tour you through a 3D visualization of one of the Signature Collection suites.

The hotel at Bisha—slated to open this summer—comes with a host of facilities that will make stays for hotel guests exciting while at the same time will build a vibrant social scene for Bisha residents. Some of these include a bar and lounge located on the ground floor, a 24-hour café, and a casual dining restaurant on the 2nd floor.

Bar at Bisha, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

A signature space at Bisha will be the rooftop restaurant, bar and infinity pool, offering sweeping views of the Toronto cityscape. Art to adorn the walls here is still being created—the new rendering below shows a placeholder work—with the intention of creating both a dynamic setting for taking in the amazing city views that will be offered to patrons here, while also making Bisha on the city's skyline.

Rooftop restaurant at Bisha, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Hotel guests and residents will also enjoy a fitness centre to work out in, while residents will find a number of lavish amenity spaces that are just for them, including a private lounge with catering kitchen and wet bar. Residents will also be able to book many of the à la carte services provided to hotel guests including pet walking and feeding, cleaning and housekeeping services, dry cleaning, room service, and grocery delivery.

Meeting/conference room amenity at Bisha, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Bisha will mark a major milestone next month when move-ins commence, followed by the summertime hotel opening. The project's presentation centre will be relocating to Bisha, and appointments to visit can be scheduled with Lifetime.

