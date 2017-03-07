| by Greg Lipinski |

Toronto's Building Industry and Land Development Association, or BILD, has announced the finalists for the 6th annual People's Choice Award.

The eight nominated projects include a mix of mid-to-high-rise, as well as low-rise townhouse development through the GTA. Voting is now open to both members of BILD and to the general public. The finalists were chosen by BILD award panelists, recognizing excellence in innovation for home building in the GTA. While most of the projects will be familiar to readers of UrbanToronto, some of them are beyond the 416 and may not be as well known.

Rendering of Friday Harbour, image courtesy of Geranium Corporation/Pemberton Group

The eight finalists are Aquabella by Tridel; Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts by The Daniels Corporation; The Vanguard by Devron Developments Inc; Arc Condominiums at Daniels Erin Mills by the Daniels Corporation; Friday Harbour by Pemberton Group & Geranium Corporation, The Elements of Thornhill Woods by Summerhill Homes Ltd & Cachet Estate Homes Inc; Triumph by Highmark Homes Inc; and finally Downsview Park by Stafford Homes Ltd & The Goldman Group.

Rendering of Aquabella, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

Voting will end on March 31st, and the winner of the BILD Award will be announced on April 28th. To vote, just click here. Additional information for some these projects can be found in our dataBase files, linked below. You can also get involved by joining the ongoing conversation in the associated Forum threads.

The two images included in this article are only meant as examples of the finalists and are not meant to endorse them over any other finalist. UrbanToronto regrets that it does not have dataBase files for two of the projects. Further information about Triumph and The Elements of Thornhill Woods can be found be clicking the hyperlinks included in the article above.