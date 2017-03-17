| by Jack Landau |

A whole lot can be accomplished in just a few short weeks, as evidenced in the latest photos of recent construction progress on Bazis and Plaza's 1 Yorkville. When we last looked at the status of the 58-storey, Roy Varacalli-designed condominium tower at the start of February, work was well underway on the lowest P5 level of the development's five-level underground parking garage. Now, mid-way through March, the P5, P4, and P3 levels have been formed, with just two more underground levels left to form before the project reaches grade.

Aerial view of the 1 Yorkville site from the south, image by Forum contributor Avenue

1 Yorkville's underground levels will house the base of the elevator core, building service areas, and five levels of parking with 171 parking spaces, 4 of which will be reserved for visitors. At the current rate of forming—which has been proceeding at an impressive pace—these last three below-grade levels (P2, P1, and a mezzanine level mostly for bicycle parking) should be completed in the coming weeks, paving the way for the tower's much-anticipated ascent above ground.

Forming of 1 Yorkville's P2 level, image by Forum contributor Benito

The images above and below reveal that work on the P2 level is well underway, with the floor slab in place at the south end of the site's footprint. To the north, a rebar cage and floor forms prime the site for the remaining P2 slab pour. Upright bundles of rebar mark the locations where supporting columns for the P2 level will soon be formed, while formwork for the first of the P2 level's walls have been set up.

Forming of 1 Yorkville's P2 level, image by Forum contributor Benito

The completed development will add 570 condominium units and 7 rental units to the Yorkville neighbourhood, with a mix of 3 bachelor units, 404 one-bedroom units, 105 two-bedroom units, and 65 three-or-more-bedroom units. At street level, the restored row of historic storefronts will serve as the front face for 1,822.74 m² of newly-built retail space, reanimating a stretch of Yonge Street that has sat dormant since construction began in 2015.

1 Yorkville, image courtesy of Bazis/Plaza

