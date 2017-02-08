| by Jack Landau |

We are learning more about Heartwood the Beach as marketing material continues to roll out for Fieldgate Homes and Hullmark condominium development in popular Beach neighbourhood of Toronto. At the meeting of Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue, Heartwood aims to be an intimate living environment, with just 8 to 10 suites per floor in the 6-storey, Quadrangle Architects-designed development. Suites range from 643 ft² to 1,597 ft² for the 43 new homes, in a range of layouts offering from one to three bedrooms.

Heartwood the Beach, image courtesy of Fieldgate/Hullmark

Among the development's more compact offerings, unit 201 is a 643 ft² one-bedroom layout featuring a 218 ft² terrace. Like all balconies and terraces at Heartwood, 201's outdoor space will include exterior gas bib and water bib connections as well as an exterior light fixture and electrical outlet, bounded by framed glass railings with aluminium balcony rail guards. Situated on the south side of the second floor, the suite will offer south exposures overlooking Queen Street East, and allowing for ample natural light year-round.

Suite 201 at Heartwood the Beach, image courtesy of Fieldgate/Hullmark

Stepping up in size, unit layouts for one bedroom plus den suite 206, 306, and 406 offer 658 ft² of indoor living space. Unit 206 will feature a 103 ft² terrace, while units 306 and 406 would include 120 ft² balconies. Offering northern exposures, these suites will feature views overlooking the quiet low-rise neighbourhood setting north of Queen Street.

Suite 206 / 306 / 406 at Heartwood the Beach, image courtesy of Fieldgate/Hullmark

One level above suite 406, unit 506 offers a combined kitchen/living dining area and two bedrooms—including a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom—in a 1,051 ft² space. Responding to one of the fifth floor stepbacks on the north side of the building, unit 506 will offer a 167 ft² terrace, accessible via either of the two bedrooms or the main living area.

Suite 506 at Heartwood the Beach, image courtesy of Fieldgate/Hullmark

Down the hall from the layout shown above, suite 502 is one of Heartwood's rare two bedroom plus den offerings, 1,248 ft² in size. The suite's master bedroom will feature an ensuite bathroom, while a main bathroom would be situated adjacent to the den space. 502 will feature a 157 ft² south facing balcony overlooking Queen Street, which—like unit 506 shown above—will be accessible via doors from both bedrooms and the main living area.

Suite 502 at Heartwood the Beach, image courtesy of Fieldgate/Hullmark

The largest layout on offer at Heartwood is that of unit PH2, one of the building's two penthouse suites. Sized at 1,597 ft², this three-bedroom layout features a unique configuration that maximizes the privacy for residents. Three bathrooms are included in this layout, as well as two separate balconies; one south-facing balcony sized at 86 ft², and a 111 ft² west-facing balcony. Combined, the two balconies offer 197 ft² of outdoor living space.

Suite PH2 at Heartwood the Beach, image courtesy of Fieldgate/Hullmark

We will keep you updated as the project continues to evolve, and more information becomes available. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum thread.