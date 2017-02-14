| by Alexander Vu |

The University of Toronto's John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design has announced a lecture by Andrew Holder of The LADG. Held at the Koffler house on March 3rd, the lecture titled "On sufficient density" will analyze the relationship between buildings and things.

Established in 2004, The Los Angeles Design Group (The LADG) was founded by Andrew Holder and Claus Benjamin Freyinger. The firm specializes in contemporary design at all scales, and has an expertise in materialist approach to design issues, introducing unexpected solutions to conventional problems. In addition to winning one of North America's most prestigious awards for young architects and designers - the 2014 Architectural League Prize - The LADG has completed projects in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and the United Kingdom.

Andrew Holder, photo courtesy of Harvard University

Andrew Holder, co-founder of The LADG, is currently an assistant professor at the Harvard School of Design, and an occasional author. Earning his Master of Architecture with distinction from the University of California, Holder's research interests include the construction of architecture as an inanimate subject as well as novel methods of engaging historical precedent and the production of complex form in a post-digital discipline. Holder is a frequent lecturer and guest critic at institutions across the United States and has held teaching appointments at the University of Michigan, the University of Queensland, the University of California, Los Angeles, Sci-Arc, and Otis College of Art and design.

The lecture will be taking place Friday, March 3rd, from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, at the Koffler House. More information about the event is available via the Faculty website.