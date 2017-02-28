| by Jack Landau |

The hoarding is down and the first residents have begun to populate Lifetime Developments' The Bond, a 42-storey, Core Architects-designed condominium tower in Toronto's increasingly dense and lively Entertainment District. With finishing touches taking shape throughout the building, we were invited in for a sneak peek at the common spaces and amenities awaiting building residents.

The Bond, image by Jack Landau

Until the remaining work is wrapped up, residents are entering through a temporary nondescript door on Adelaide Street west of John, but once in the lobby they greeted by an almost fully finished space with much more of a sense of permanence. Putting aside from clear protective membranes covering furniture and carpeting, this Tomas Pearce Interior Design-appointed space is in its final form. Just out of view to the right in the image below, a concierge station already serves the pioneering residents. On the left, two of three high-speed elevators are pictured, which shuttle residents to their units, and to the amenity offerings on the 7th and 8th floors.

Lobby at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

Like the lobby, the amenities feature interiors by Tomas Pearce. On the 7th floor, a series of interconnected amenity rooms and an outdoor terrace combine to create an attractive space for resident events. A residents’ lounge offers ample natural light courtesy of floor to ceiling glazing, bright finishes, and comfortable seating, as well as a connection to the outdoors.

Lounge at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

The double sided fireplace visible at the rear of the image above divides the lounge space from a dining room offering a long glass-top table surrounded by molded contoured seating, and topped by a playful overhead lighting fixture. This space features a separate door to the outdoor terrace, while also connecting with a wet bar and event/catering kitchen.

Dining room at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

The last in this series of connected indoor spaces is a billiards room, featuring a table with a black felt and metal finishes to match the minimalist colour palette of the event space. Like other amenities at The Bond, this room features intimate views over and into the tightly clustered Entertainment District.

Billiards room at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

The outdoor component of this indoor/outdoor event space is a large terrace featuring two grilling stations. With the unpredictable nature of the weather this time of year, the terrace's furniture is currently in storage, though you can expect this to become a very popular space in the coming months.

Outdoor amenity terrace at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

The main draw of the terrace for the time being is the impressive view it offers over the surrounding Entertainment District and on to the Financial District. With no obstructions to the east—at least for now—this view manages to impress even on a foggy, rainy afternoon.

Skyline view from outdoor amenity terrace at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

Sports enthusiasts will appreciate another amenity. Accessed from a two storey atrium linking all of the 7th floor common spaces, a high-tech room offers a range of golf simulations, which are selected on a wall-mounted touch screen and then projected onto a full-wall screen with motion input.

Golf simulator at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

Golf simulator at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

Next to the golf simulator is a games room with side-by-side plasma TVs, and dual gaming consoles.

Games room at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

The atrium also leads to the men's and women's change rooms—each with saunas—and situated steps from a staircase leading up to the 8th floor where The Bond's active amenities are located. A look at the women's change room reveals a hotel-style aesthetic with stone and tile finishes.

Change room at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

Up the stairs, residents will enjoy a fitness centre offering the same sweeping east views as the outdoor terrace. When we visited, paper still covered the windows to allow workers to get the finishing touches right with the space's lighting without the interference of natural light.

Fitness centre at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

The fitness centre connects to a yoga studio, surrounded by floor to ceiling glass to maximize natural light. While cleaners were still to sweep through the studio when we visited, this space is pretty much complete and ready to be enjoyed by residents.

Yoga studio at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

The yoga studio leads out to The Bond's second outdoor amenity. Finishing touches are being applied to the pool and hot tub area, which, still a couple months from being an activity area. Views here cover the District to the west. To the northwest, the top of artist Shayne Dark's 'Nova' art installation can be seen in the background through the railing sticking up through the roof at nearby Tableau.

Pool and hot tub at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

