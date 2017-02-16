| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to the southeast corner of Queen Street and University Avenue in late 2009, for a southwest view across Toronto's grand boulevard. At that time, construction of Westbank Corp's Living Shangri-La Toronto had recently risen above grade at the northwest corner of University and Adelaide, identifiable at the lower centre of the image below by its red-painted tower crane. In the background, Graywood Developments and Cadillac Fairview's Residences at The Ritz-Carlton was approaching its final height of 53 storeys on Wellington Street to the southwest.

Facing southwest from the southeast corner of Queen and University, 2009, image by Edward Skira

Returning to the same vantage point over seven years later reveals some major changes. The 2017 view below is dominated by the now-completed Shangri-La—designed by James Cheng and Hariri Pontarini Architects—which rises 66 storeys on the western edge of the Financial District. In the background to its right, part of the completed 53-storey hotel/condo tower Residences at The Ritz-Carlton can be seen, its Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects design peaking below the CN Tower's main pod.

Facing southwest from the southeast corner of Queen and University, 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!