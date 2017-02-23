| by Jack Landau |

Today's Throwback Thursday presents a big change to Toronto's intersection of Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Back in 2005, the view west from St. Clair and Foxbar—just east of Avenue Road—faced a Tudor style two-storey converted home at the southwest corner of Avenue and St. Clair, framed by a 14-storey office tower at 135 St. Clair West. At that time, the home was being used as a presentation centre for Camrost-Felcorp's The Avenue, a condominium project that would rise from that same site.

Facing west from St. Clair and Foxbar, 2005, image by Edward Skira

Returning to the same vantage point in 2017 reveals two major changes. The 19-storey, Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed 'The Avenue' has long since been completed, with construction having wrapped up in 2011, adding a major presence to the southwest corner of Avenue and St. Clair. This boost in density has been complemented by a transportation upgrade in the form of a dedicated right of way for the St. Clair streetcar, which was built between 2005 and 2010, and is visible on the right side of the image below.

Facing west from St. Clair and Foxbar, 2017, image by Alexander Vu

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!