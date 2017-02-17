| by Jack Landau |

A 2015 proposal in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been thoroughly reworked, and was resubmitted to the City of Toronto for Site Plan Approval at the tail end of 2016. The revised proposal from the Shane Baghai Group for 3-5 Southvale Drive features a scaled back massing and reimagined building envelope, rising 28 metres, inclusive of a mechanical penthouse level. Designed by Rafael + Bigauskas Architects, the 7-storey building is planned on the south side of Southvale Drive, steps west of the Laird/Millwood intersection.

Aerial view of the 3-5 Southvale Drive subject site, image retrieved from Apple Maps

The project would replace the existing properties at 3 and 5 Southvale Drive; the two-storey home of Gallery Sixtyeight Auctions at 3 Southvale, and a vacant single-storey Streamline Moderne-inspired building at 5 Southvale, recently used by a catering operation.

5 Southvale Drive, image via Google Maps

In their place, the new structure would feature a building envelope consisting primarily of precast concrete, including all of the exterior decorative elements. A window wall system containing vision and spandrel glass would enclose the building’s interior spaces, while the recessed mechanical penthouse level would be clad in an exterior insulation finishing system, or EIFS. The residential balconies and terraces would be finished in a clear glazing.

3-5 Southvale Drive, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The proposal includes a gross floor area (GFA) of 5,759 m², devoted entirely to residential uses. 67 residential units are proposed, consisting of 18 one-bedroom units, 31 one-bedroom+den units, 16 two-bedroom units, and 2 two-bedroom+den units. Residents of the development would have access to a combined 278 m² of amenity space, divided between 144 m² of indoor and 134 m² of outdoor amenity space. This amenity offering exceeds the mandated 268 m² of amenity space, without factoring in the units' private outdoor spaces.

3-5 Southvale Drive, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A two-level underground parking garage containing 75 parking spaces would serve the development, offering a ratio of parking spaces to units over 1:1. The ground floor of the building would support 54 long-term and 14 short-term bicycle parking spaces, serving the growing bicycle culture in the Leaside neighbourhood. Both the proposed parking and bicycle parking spaces meet the precise (minimum) number required by City policy.

