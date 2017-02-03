| by Jack Landau |

Construction has commenced on the first condominium component in Phase 3 of the ongoing Regent Park revitalization. In late January, shoring activity was spotted on Block 29 at the intersection of Dundas and Sumach, which is being marketed by developer The Daniels Corporation as The Wyatt. The 27-storey KPMB-designed condominium project will add 342 market-rate condo units to the regenerating area, featuring a 6-storey podium that will extend the growing Dundas Street East streetwall, animating the block with retail.

Shoring at the site of Daniels' The Wyatt, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

Over the course of the next several weeks, shoring will facilitate the installation of an earth retention system around the perimeter of a site bounded by Dundas to the north, Sumach to the west, and the yet-to-be-dedicated Wyatt and Tubman avenues to the south and east respectively. The shoring system will allow crews to excavate the tower's below grade components, while preserving the stability of the surrounding streets.

The Wyatt will rise west of Regent Park's Block 27 development, which is alredy well under construction and now stands at a height of 8 storeys over the intersection of Dundas and River. Below, an aerial view captured by drone shows block 27's position in relation to The Wyatt site, which is visible on the right hand side of the image.

Block 27 (left) and The Wyatt (right), image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Once complete, The Wyatt will offer its residents a selection of interior amenity spaces appointed by IBI Group, to be known as "Club Wyatt." The interior amenities will include a horizontal climbing wall, a "Chill Lounge," a media room, a gym featuring a WELLBEATS™ studio, a guest suite, a party room, and a kids’ zone offering a toy room, a game zone, a craft room, and a kitchenette. The project will also offer podium-top outdoor amenities in the form of a communal terrace and resident gardening plots.

The Wyatt, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the project begins to rise.