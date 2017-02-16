| by Jack Landau |

Following the late-2016 start of preliminary construction activity at the site of Plaza and Berkeley's The Met, work continues at the Vaughan site of the new Quadrangle Architects-designed 35-storey condominium tower and townhome development. The project will serve as a major density boost in Vaughan's nascent Downtown district, steps from the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station, under-construction now, but set to open later this year as the new northwest terminus of TTC Line 1.

Shoring underway at the Vaughan site of The Met, image by David Ackerman

The most recent development for The Met was the arrival of shoring and excavation equipment at the work site, situated on the east side of Jane Street, a short distance north of Highway 7. Crews from TMG Builders are currently working alongside teams from Anchor Shoring and Michael Bros Excavation on the project's initial phase of work. Anchor Shoring's drilling rigs are in the process of creating an earth retention system around the site's perimeter, while workers from Michael Bros have commenced the excavation of the development's three-storey underground parking garage.

Shoring and excavation at the site of The Met, image by David Ackerman

The project's shoring and excavation phases will continue throughout the next few months, to be followed by the first steps in building the development's foundations and below-grade levels. Upon reaching ground level, the tower component will begin its ascent to 35 storeys, becoming one of the tallest buildings on the emerging Vaughan Metropolitan Centre skyline.

Excavation at the site of The Met, image by David Ackerman

The Met will add 511 residential units to the rapidly-developing area, with one and two-bedroom unit layouts sized between 510 ft² and 875 ft², along with 62 townhouse units offering units in excess of 1,250 ft². These will be complemented by a selection of amenities on the first floor of the tower component, including a gym and spa, party rooms with bar, a lounge space with adjacent kitchens and dining areas, a games room, a theatre, and a tech lounge. Outdoor spaces will also be offered, including a bar and barbecue area.

The Met, image courtesy of Plaza/Berkeley

Beyond The Met's walls, Vaughan has plenty of shopping opportunities and a vast employment zone surrounding it. In addition, the project's proximity to the new subway station will give residents easy access to Toronto's rapid transit network.

