| by Jack Landau |

It was just last month when we reported on the ongoing demolition of a presentation centre at the future site of State Building Group and Madison Homes' 609 Avenue Road. In the weeks since our last update, the remainder of the site on Avenue Road north of St. Clair has been cleared, and shoring has since begun for the 19-storey Richmond Architects-designed condominium tower.

Shoring rig at the site of 609 Avenue Road, image by Alexander Vu

With the presentation centre removed, GFL demolition crews have vacated the cleared site, and crews from Anchor Shoring have moved in to start their phase of the the project's construction. Over the next several weeks, drilling rigs will bore holes around the perimeter of the site, filling them in with either concrete or steel I-beams to create the site's earth retention system.

Concrete being poured into a bored hole at 609 Avenue Road, image by Alexander Vu

The completion of 609 Avenue's shoring will be followed by the start of excavation. Crews will dig down four storeys before the start of forming for the tower's foundations and parking garage, set to include 166 parking spaces and 145 bicycle racks for residents of the development.

Steel I-beams at the northwest edge of the site, image by Alexander Vu

Once complete, the project will introduce 161 new homes to Avenue Road, where Deer Park meets Forest Hill, with unit sizes ranging between 500 ft² and 2,000 ft². Residents will have access to a collection of amenity spaces featuring interiors by Tomas Pearce, including a party room, a private dining room, a media lounge, a fitness centre, a pet wash station, and an outdoor rooftop space with grilling areas.

609 Avenue Road, image courtesy of State Building Group/Madison Homes

We will keep you updated as construction progresses. In the meantime, further information can be found in our dataBase file, linked below.