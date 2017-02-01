| by Greg Lipinski |

On Thursday, February 16th, Ryerson University's Masters of Architecture class will bring together urbanists, students, and industry professionals for an evening of discussion and debate. Moderated by former Toronto Star architecture critic Christopher Hume, the discussion will investigate the evolving roles of architects, planners, builders, and designers, as well as the changing relationships between these disciplines. Offering an in-depth analysis of these topics, the four panelists will also focus on how changing professional roles could impact industry practices.

Ryerson Architectural Symposium 2017: Realities of Construction

Featured in the panel are Gareth Brennan, President of Eventscape; Pooya Baktash, partner at Partisans; Dean Goodman, partner at LGA Architects; and Kevin Weiss, founder of Weiss Architecture and Urbanism Ltd.

Top Left: Pooya Baktash; Top Right: Kevin Weiss; Bottom Left: Dean Goodman; Bottom Right: Gareth Brennan

Sponsors for the symposium include HOK; Turner Fleischer, Walsh Canada, Gensler, and Simpson Strong-Tie.

The event will take place on Thursday February 16, from 6:30 PM until 11:00 PM, at The Fifth Social Club, located at 225 Richmond Street West. Additional information, as well as a registration page for the event, which is free, is available here.