| by Jack Landau |

As marketing kicks into gear for Great Gulf and Hullmark's home: Power and Adelaide, renderings and supporting material are providing insight into the specifics of the 21-storey Core Architects-designed mixed-use condominium and retail development. The project will add 550 one to three-bedroom condo units to the King-Parliament area, ranging in size from 450 ft² to 1,300 ft². Residents will have access to a collection of indoor amenities—appointed by TACT—as well as two outdoor spaces.

West view of home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Hullmark

We got our first taste of the project's amenities back in December, revealing images of the building's lobby and party room, and new information is now revealing further details about these spaces. The bulk of the amenity spaces are situated on the building's 14th floor; the final level of the lower volume before the tower breaks off into two separate forms.

Party room at home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Hullmark

In addition to the party room—which features a full caterer's kitchen—pictured above, this level will house spaces including a meeting room and lounge, a games room, an artist’s workspace, change rooms and steam rooms, a yoga studio, and a fitness centre. Click on the annotated amenity plan below to enlarge the image for a closer look.

Annotated amenity plan for home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Hullmark

The building's indoor amenity offerings wrap around a podium-top outdoor space featuring a swimming pool, seating areas, a showpiece fireplace, and barbecues. With 14 levels of clearance and open east and west facing exposures, this outdoor amenity will offer largely unobstructed views of the Downtown skyline to the west and the fast-growing Corktown and West Don Lands communities to the east.

Outdoor pool at home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Hullmark

In addition to the range of amenities offered on the 14th floor, home: Power and Adelaide will offer its residents an outdoor space on the 16th floor, outfitted with community gardening plots. Finally, a pet spa will be located on the building's P1 parking level.

We will keep you updated as more information about the project becomes available. In the meantime, you can learn more about the project—and its design evolution—via our dataBase file, linked below.